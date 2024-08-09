Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem wins historic javelin gold in Olympics

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in action at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. — Reuters

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 12:20 AM

Arshad Nadeem won gold in the men's javelin on Thursday, beating defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India to clinch Pakistan's first Olympic medal in athletics.

Nadeem threw his arms up in celebration after breaking the Olympic record on his second throw with a stunning 92.97 metres - the best in the world this year.

Arshad Nadeem celebrates with the Pakistan flag. — Reuters