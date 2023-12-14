Pakistan, UAE to lock horns in high-intensity U19 Asia Cup semifinal

Akshat Rai and Tanish Suri of UAE in action during the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2023 - Photo Asian Cricket Council

Unbeaten Pakistan come into the semifinals of the Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup tournament against hosts UAE, having posted three authoritative performances.

However, the UAE who recorded back-to-back wins oover Sri Lanka and Japan, will look to stop the Pakistani juggernaut to secure a ticket to the final.

Pakistan have won all their three leagues games in a convincing manner. The began with a thumping seven-wicket win against Nepal and followed it up with an emphatic eight-wicket win over India.

In their third match they recorded a an 83-run win against Afghanistan to demonstrate that they are in top form.

Azan Awais has been brilliant with the bat scoring 181 runs in as many as three games at a staggering average of 181 while Shahzaib Khan has aggregated 157 in three matches, averaging 52.33.

With the ball, Mohammad Zeeshan has been phenomenal, accounting for 10 wickets in three games at an average of 8.80 while Ubaid Shah has picked up six wickets in three games at an average of 17.50.

Pakistan will look to carry the dominance in the semifinal.

On the other hand, the UAE will be heading into the match buoyed by a resounding 107 run-win over Japan. The hosts also scored a huge, morale boosting win when they defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets/

Their only loss came against Bangladesh. Tanish Suri has been their go-to batter, aggregating 145 runs in three games at an average of 48.33 while Maroof Merchant has scored 105 runs at an average of 35.

Dhruv Parashar has been brilliant with the ball picking up eight wickets at an impressive average of 13 while Aayan Afzal Khan has accounted for five wickets at an average of 21.40.

The UAE made history on Wednesday when they defeated Japan to became the only second associate country to reach the semifinals of this tournament. Afghanistan were the first in 2012,

