Oscar Craig wins RAK Amateur World Junior Championship after tense wait on scoring

Overall champion Oscar Craig (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates) - with his winner's trophy. - Supplied photo

Mo Craig (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates) returned to his happy hunting ground at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah to claim victory in the 2024 RAK Amateur World Junior Championship by one shot. This marks Craig's second win at Al Hamra, where he shot a final-round 71 for a 54-hole total of 216, finishing level par.

The 54-hole tournament, held over three days, served as a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier for both male and female players.

It was also the third Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merit qualifier of the season for both boys and girls.

Craig's round included a solid 33 on the front nine, highlighted by three birdies. Further birdies on holes 13 and 14 put him five under par with just four holes to play.

However, Craig faced a setback on holes 15 and 16, where he dropped two shots—bogeying 15 and suffering a quadruple bogey on 16. Despite this, the 18-year-old bounced back with a par on 17 and a birdie on 18 to seal the win.

Craig told Khaleej Times after his round: “I had a great round going when I stood on the 15th tee. I was in the penultimate group and thought the group behind me was in the mix. I was disappointed with my 15th and 16th holes and felt like I was out of contention, but I was proud of the birdie on my last hole.”

“After marking my card, I was initially told I had lost by one shot. Then I heard it was a playoff, and eventually, I was told I won by one shot. What a relief—and a valuable lesson to keep going until the very end.”

Craig also shared his connection to Al Hamra: “I have good memories here. Earlier this year, I won the Men’s Open, which earned me a spot in the Saadiyat Beach Challenge Tour event.”

“This win is a great way to end my 2024 season. Now that I’m 18, I’m no longer eligible for many junior events, so this is a special moment.”

Finishing in second place was 15-year-old Louis Klein from the Czech Republic, who posted rounds of 69, 73, and 75, just one shot behind Craig.

In the Girls’ Gross Division, Ailsa Molokanova from the Russian Golf Federation claimed the title with rounds of 78, 71, and 77, winning by four shots. Imogen Hall and Anayaa Sood, both from The Els Club, Dubai, finished tied for second.

Boys’ Division

O. Craig (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates) – 73, 72, 71 = 216

L. Klein (Czech Republic) – 69, 73, 75 = 217

A. Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) – 71, 72, 74 = 217