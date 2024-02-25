Oosthuizen, Ortiz take one shot lead into final round in Oman

Co-leader Louis Oosthuizen in action during the third round in Oman on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 1:06 AM

Louis Oosthuizen ended 2023 with two fine victories on home soil and it appears that could signify the start of something big this season as he ominously moved into a share of the third-round lead today the $2 million International Series, Oman on the Asian Tour.

He carded a five-under-par 67 at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, to take pole position on 12-under with Mexican Carlos Ortiz, who shot a 68.

Thailand’s Prom Meesawat, in with the best round of the day – a 65 – is a shot further back in a tie for third with Filipino Justin Quiban (67), Travis Smyth (68) from Australia, Chinese amateur Sampson Zheng (68) and American Peter Uihlein (70).

Halfway leader Mito Pereira from Chile had a poor day, signing for a 76 to tumble down the leaderboard and end on seven under, in a tie for 15th.

South Africa’s Oosthuizen won the Alfred Dunhill Championship and AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open back-to-back in December and made his move today clearly enjoying the challenge that Al Mouj Golf – voted by the Asian Tour players as the joint best course last year – offers.

“I played well,” said the 41-year-old, winner of The Open in 2010 and also a runner-up in six other Majors and third in two more.

“The greens are very firm. It’s good, they are running true. You need to really focus on where you want to land that second shot, so hitting fairways is very important.

“I am hitting it very well. I am still struggling a bit on the greens, finding the right lines, my speed and lines aren’t matching up but with the greens as good as this it’s a good test,” he said.

On a day when the wind picked up slightly, he went expertly bogey-free and has only made one bogey through 54 holes, on the fifth hole on day one.

He also won on the LIV Golf League last year when his Stinger GC team triumphed in Tulsa.

Ortiz has also kept a remarkably clean sheet with the only blemish coming on his very first hole on Thursday, where he made a double.

“I am playing solid, just trying to minimise mistakes, been trying to give myself some room and put pressure on those second shots,” said the Mexican, who is on the Torque GC team this season on LIV Golf having played for the Fireballs last season, when they won two events.

The appearance of Prom on the leaderboard will have been accompanied by a roar of applause on the Asian Tour.

The popular 39-year-old is a two-time winner on the Asian Tour, but his last win came back at the 2014 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship.

Nicknamed the ‘Big Dolphin’ due to his big physique and the fact that he hails from the coastal town of Hua Hin in Thailand, he is clearly in his comfort zone here at Al Mouj Golf, also on a sun-drenched coastline like his home.

Dubai based Jeev Milkha Singh shot a third round 70 to be in tied 39th on three under par. Jeev told Khaleej Times, “I had a great bogey free round today – I was very happy with my all round game. To play a golf course of this quality with no bogeys is quite an achievement.

“I am playing well and I look forward to giving it a good shot in the final round.”

The International Series Oman is the first event of year on The International Series, 10 upper-tier events sanctioned by the Asian Tour that provide a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

It’s also the second event of 2024 on the Asian Tour, which began at last week’s IRS Prima Malaysian Open, where victory went to Spaniard David Puig.

Puig shot a 70 and is six off the lead.

Defending champion Takumi Kanaya from Japan carded the same score and is one shot better.

Third Round Leaders

(7,413 Yards, Par 72).

L. Oosthuizen (RSA) 71. 66. 67. 204.

C. Ortiz (Mex) 67. 69. 68. 204.

P. Meesawat (Thai) 70. 70. 65. 205.

J. Quiban (Phi) 71. 67. 67. 205.

T. Smyth (Aus) 69. 69. 68. 205.

S. Zheng (Chi) 68. 69. 68. 205.

P. Uihlein (US) 69. 66. 70. 205.