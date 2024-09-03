'Once in a lifetime chance' for UAE amateurs to play in DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am Challenge

UAE amateur golfers have the chance to play Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates with some of the world's top golfers in the Pro-Am of the DP World Tour Championship in November. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 7:48 PM

The highly anticipated DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am Challenge series is set to tee off again, offering golfers from across the UAE a ‘once in a lifetime’ chance to play alongside some of the sport’s most legendary names in Dubai this November.

The annual competition – previously dubbed the ‘Luckiest Ball on Earth’ – is open to all golfers who hold an Official Club Handicap recognized by the Emirates Golf Federation (maximum 28 for men and juniors and 36 for ladies).

It has given over 36 amateur golfers the unbelievable experience of playing alongside some of their most treasured sporting heroes including Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, and last year’s DP World Tour Championship winner Nicolai Højgaard, since its launch in 2011.

Eight participating golf clubs across the Emirates will now hold qualifying tournaments from 8th September until 20th October, with the winning three males, females and juniors securing their place in the Grand Final at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Saturday 2nd November 2024.

The overall male, female, and junior winner will then receive a highly sought-after spot to play in the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am which will be held on Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Tuesday 12th November 2024.

‘We’re thrilled to kick off the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am Challenge, as golf clubs across the Emirates get ready for an exciting 2024 edition. This competition is a golden opportunity for amateur golfers to play shoulder to shoulder with the sport’s biggest stars,’ said Tom Phillips, Director of the Middle East, DP World Tour.

He added, ‘Competitions like these turn dreams into reality for sports fans. We’re incredibly thankful to the qualifying golf clubs and the Emirates Golf Federation, who help make this fantastic local golf initiative possible. To all the talented amateurs out there – get involved and it could be you teeing off!’

The DP World Tour Championship sees the top 50 players on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai competing to be named Champion and to lift the Harry Vardon trophy.

This year’s tournament will take place from the 14th – 17th November on Earth course, Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The participating golf clubs are:

Sunday 8th September – Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth course).

Saturday 5th October - Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Saturday 5th October - Jumeirah Golf Estates (Fire course).

Sunday 6th October - Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.