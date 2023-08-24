Olympic champion Tentoglou wins long jump gold with final leap of faith

Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou won the men's long jump final during the World Athletics Championships on Thursday. - AP

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 11:44 PM

Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won long jump gold at the World Championships on Thursday as his final leap of 8.52 metres edged him ahead of long-time leader Wayne Pinnock of Jamaica.

Last year’s silver medallist Tentoglou got the event off to a flier as he produced a huge season’s best 8.50 with his opening jump, only for Pinnock to match it in the second round.

That put Pinnock, who flew to a world-leading 8.54 metres on his opening jump in Wednesday's qualifying and a personal best by 17cm, in the lead on the back of having the best second jump by one centimetre.

In the final round, though, Tentoglou hit the board perfectly to soar ahead and Pinnock was unable to improve on his final attempt.

Jamaican Tajay Gayle snatched bronze with his final leap of 8.27, matching compatriot Carey McLeod but edging him on countback.

USA's Noah Lyles reacts after the men's 200m semi-final on Thursday. - AFP

McLeod was lucky to escape injury after slipping on takeoff on his third jump, spiralling spectacularly into the air and landing face-first into the pit.

Meanwhile, American Noah Lyles continued his quest for double sprint gold at the World Athletics Championships, cruising into the men's 200 metres final despite a freak cart crash that delayed the start of his race.

Four days after winning the 100 metres, Lyles, twice world 200m champion, ran 19.76 seconds to record the fastest time in Thursday's semi-finals.

Lyles' heat was delayed by 30 minutes after the golf cart transporting him and the other runners from the warmup track to the stadium crashed into another cart.

Heats two and three were run before the first heat as Jamaican Andrew Hudson received medical treatment for what the World Athletics radio broadcast said was something in his eye.

ALSO READ

American Kennie Bednarek, the Olympic silver medallist, ran 19.96 for the second fastest time and Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, silver medallist in the 100 in Budapest, was third quickest in 19.97.

The 26-year-old Lyles is seeking to become the first man to win the sprint double since Usain Bolt in 2015.