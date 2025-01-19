Olympic champion Axelsen wins record-equalling third India crown

Gold medallist Viktor Axelsen poses during the award ceremony. — AFP

Two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen thrashed Lee Cheuk-yiu of Hong Kong to win a record-equalling third India Open badminton title on Sunday.

The Dane, who crashed out of this month's Malaysia Open in the first round, beat Lee 21-16, 21-8 in 41 minutes to add to his 2017 and 2019 crowns in New Delhi.

Axelsen equals the record of Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei, who won the India Open in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

Axelsen jumped with joy on the winning point and urged the crowd to raise the noise after the Indian fans had kept up chants of "Viktor for victory".

"After this week, I feel my motivation is coming back," he said.

"Since the Olympics I had been struggling with injuries.

"This week has been very inconsistent for me mentally and game-wise but I am happy that I fought hard and won the title."

In the women's singles, South Korea's An Se-young clinched her second successive crown this year in style after the world number one hammered Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 21-9.