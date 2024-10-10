Ogilvie leads ‘Team of Captains’ to victory at Dubai Creek Emirates PGA Pro-Am

Right to left, Pro Tom Ogilvie, Men's Captain Kevin Savage, Lady Captain Janet Kim and former Lady Captain Paula Savage - winners of the Dubai Creek Emirates PGA Pro-Am. - Supplied photo

Tom Ogilvie's team from Dubai Creek showcased excellent teamwork to clinch victory in the well-contested Dubai Creek Emirates PGA Pro-Am.

The winning squad, consisting of Club Captain Kevin Savage (15), Lady Captain Janet Kim (8), and former Lady Captain Paula Savage (23), compiled a net score of 125 to finish three shots ahead of 27 competing teams.

The Pro-Am's format required the best two net scores from each hole, adding an extra layer of strategy and teamwork. With a mix of experience and finesse, Ogilvie’s team navigated the course masterfully, making their win one to remember in this prestigious event.

Pro Tom shot a personal one under par 70 – which anchored the team – with Kim shooting a gross 74, net 66, the MVP of the team. Both Savages contributed throughout the round to claim the team title.

Runners-up were the David Gray (Emirates PGA) captained team on 128, winning on a countback from Team Louis Gaugham (Dubai Hills).

The individual pro event was won by Stuart Smith (Precision Golf) with a three-under-par 68. His round began on hole 14 in this shotgun format. He birdied his second hole on the 15th before dropping a shot on the signature 18th hole.

A level par front nine of 35 with a bogey–birdie run on holes 5 and 6, was followed by a brilliant eagle 3 on the par five 10th hole and a birdie on his final hole – the 13th – which saw him claim the Pro title by two shots from Ogilvie – the team winner.

Kieren Pratt, Emirates PGA representative of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) commented about the Pro-Am: ”We thank all the amateurs for their support as well as the Dubai Creek team for all the organizing and hosting of this Pro-Am.

“Congratulations to the winning teams as well as the winning Pros. We have a busy Emirates PGA golfing calendar ahead of us this season and it is exciting to see the enhanced engagement between our Pros and the amateurs of the golf clubs – which can only be beneficial for all parties as well as the UAE golf industry as a whole.”

The next Emirates PGA event on the 2024 – 2025 calendar is the Lincoln DG Pro-Am at Emirates Golf Club over the Faldo Course on Sunday 20th October, 2024.

Results

(6,849 Yards, Par 71).

Team (Net, Best two from four on each hole)

Ogilvie (Pro), K. Savage (15), P. Savage (23) and J. Kim (8). 125.

Gray (Pro), A. Benecke (4), A. Burmester (+1) and P. Wells (Scr). 128.

Gaughan (Pro), K. Gade (10), S. Fast (4) and S. Dam (8). 128.