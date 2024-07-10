'Not like us': Argentina hit back after Canadian rapper Drake loses Copa bet

Argentina responded with a comprehensive victory over Canada. — X

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 2:26 PM

Argentina took a shot at music artist Drake after the Canadian lost $300,000 on a bet his country would beat the defending champions in Tuesday's Copa America semifinal, using rap rival Kendric Lamar's song to send him a message.

Drake posted an image on Instagram that showed his bet would have given him a $2.88 million payout if Canada won, but goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi moved Argentina into a fourth final in five editions.

The World Cup winners responded to Drake's post with a photo accompanied by the caption: "Not like us", the title of a 'diss' track released by Lamar in May which criticised the Canadian artist and which has been streamed nearly half a billion times on Spotify.

The music video has over 115 million views on YouTube after both rappers released several solo tracks taking aim at each other.