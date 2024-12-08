Norris wins Abu Dhabi F1 GP as McLaren clinch constructors' title

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris drives during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday. — AFP

British driver Lando Norris won the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, giving McLaren their first constructors' title since 1998.

Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished second and third respectively.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who had clinched the drivers’ world title with a fifth-place finish at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last month, finished sixth in Abu Dhabi where the Dutchman had won the previous four races on the trot.

While Norris took the race honours on Sunday, Verstappen celebrated with the big trophy, having ended the season with his fourth drivers' world title.

Meanwhile, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton ended his Mercedes stint with a fourth-place finish.