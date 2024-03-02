Niemann has victory in his sights as he leads LIV Golf Jeddah

Dubai based Adrian Meronk is in tied fifth with 18 holes to play at LIV Golf Jeddah. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 6:27 PM

Joaquin Niemann shot a second-round 64 to go along with his opening 63 to be 13 under par as he leads the $25 million, 54-hole LIV Golf – Jeddah after 36 holes.

On a day at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, where good scores and birdies seemed harder to find than on day one, Niemann (Torque GC), had a bogey-free six-birdie round. He now has a two-shot lead with just 18 holes to play.

Niemann works with Peter Cowen on his short game and this was one of the strengths of his game today.

The Chilean said after his round: “It was a great day today – actually much better than yesterday.

“I started with six pars and just played better as the round went on. I was just being patient – made good putts on holes 8 and 9 which got me going and I finished well.’

In second place is Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), who played in the last group of the day – shooting a five-birdie 66 to be 11 under par.

The round of the day was from Jason Kokrak (Smash GC) who was nine under par after 16 holes. He stood on the sixth tee on ‘59 watch’ – needing two birdies to break the 60 barrier but finished bogey – par to sign for a 62 and a tied third alongside Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC).

First-round leaders Jon Rahm and Dubai-based Adrian Meronk both slipped with rounds of one under par 69’s to be in tied fifth on nine under par – four back of the leader.

Meronk shrugged off his second round saying: “I did not play my best – but I am looking forward to the final day and was pleased with the birdies on my last two holes to break 70.”

In the Team event, Stinger GC are on -29 and take a seven-shot lead into round three.

Anthony Kim (US), finished his second round with 11 pars – to hand in a card of 76 to match his opening round on his return to tournament golf after a 12-year break.

The final round tees off at 11.05 am (KSA local time) in a shotgun start.

The Team format for the final round sees all four Team scores counting – whilst, for the first two rounds, it was the best three scores forming the Team score. To watch LIV Golf – Jeddah Visit www.LIVgolf.com

Leading Scores after Round 2

Individual

(7,048 Yards, Par 70).

J. Niemann (Torque GC) 63. 64. 127.

C. Schwartzel (Stinger GC) 63. 66. 129.

J. Kokrak (Smash GC) 68. 62. 130.

L. Oosthuizen (Stinger GC) 64. 66. 130.

Team

Stinger GC -29.

Smash GC -22.

Legion XIII -22.