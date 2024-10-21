Neymar returns for Al Hilal in Al Ain thriller

Photo: Reuters File

Brazil superstar Neymar returned to action on Monday following more than a year out, with the Al Hilal forward appearing as a second-half substitute in his side's gripping 5-4 win against Asian champions Al Ain in the UAE.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker, 32, had not played since rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while on international duty in October last year.

Neymar, who underwent surgery and a sustained period of rehabilitation, is his country's all-time leading goalscorer, with 79 goals in 128 appearances.

Named on the Hilal bench for the first time since his injury, he was introduced on 76 minutes of the Asian Champions Elite encounter at a heaving Hazzan Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

By then, the record four-time Asian champions, who lead the current Saudi Pro League, were 5-3 up, thanks to goals from Renan Lodi and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and a Salem Al Dawsari hat-trick.

Neymar cannot be registered for the Saudi top-flight until January.

On Monday, Hilal took the lead on 26 minutes, when former Newcastle United and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic played in Lodi down the left, and the ex-Atletico Madrid full-back drilled a low shot past Khalid Essa in the Al Ain goal.

However, Hernan Crespo's side drew level six minutes before half-time, Morocco international Soufiane Rahimi sliding home a cross.

Rahimi was the star of Al Ain's Asian Champions League success last season, finishing top scorer and named player of the tournament.

In first-half stoppage-time, Hilal seemed to take the contest away from their UAE rivals.

First, Joao Cancelo, a summer signing from Manchester City, crossed for Milinkovic-Savic to head home unmarked from six years. Moments later, reigning Asian Player of the Year Al Dawsari raced cleared of the Al Ain defence, skipped around the onrushing Essa and curled home superbly on the angle.

Al Ain reduced the deficit just after the hour, through substitute Mateo Sanabria, only for Al Dawsari to flick home his second of the night from a Milinkovic-Savic centre.