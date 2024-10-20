New Zealand beat South Africa to win first Women's T20 World Cup

New Zealand's Rosemary Mair celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Nadine de Klerk. Photo: Reuters

An outstanding all-round performance by Amelia Kerr led New Zealand to their first ever Women's T20 World Cup title as they beat South Africa by a commanding 32 runs in Sunday's final in Dubai.

Kerr top-scored with 43 as New Zealand posted an imposing 158-5 in their 20 overs before taking 3-24, and crucially picking up the key wickets of Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch, to restrict South Africa to 126-9.