New Zealand unchanged in bid to hit back against England

New Zealand named an unchanged team on Thursday as they look to hit back in the second cricket Test against England, resisting the urge to recall batsman Will Young or field a specialist spinner.

A day after the visitors announced they would play the same XI that won the series-opener in Christchurch by eight wickets, the Black Caps followed suit for the match starting in Wellington on Friday.

Four seamers will spearhead the home attack despite spin being the decisive factor in the most recent Test at the Basin Reserve.

Australia's Nathan Lyon took 10 wickets in a 172-run defeat of New Zealand in March and England will be looking for success from their own off-spinner, Shoaib Bashir, who claimed four first-innings wickets in Christchurch.

Skipper Tom Latham defended New Zealand's decision to again overlook his squad's lone spinner, Mitchell Santner, who was highly effective during the recent 3-0 sweep away in India.

Latham said he expected the green-looking pitch to suit pace but believes he has insurance in the form of spinning all-rounders Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra if the pitch breaks up.

"We saw last time that the wicket took a little bit of spin and that surprised us a little bit," Latham told reporters.

"But going by this surface and the first-class games played here, the balance we've gone in with is right for this wicket.

"We have some spin options in the top seven anyway."

Top-order batsman Young was named player of the series against India after scoring 244 runs at an average just under 50, but the 32-year-old was replaced by the fit-again Kane Williamson in Christchurch.

Opener Devon Conway and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell have retained their places despite lean form.

"Will (Young) obviously played fantastically well in India and certainly did nothing wrong," Latham said.

"Having someone like Kane coming back into the fold obviously speaks for itself. Youngy's a great team man and he'll be ready to go if his opportunity comes up in this series."

England captain Ben Stokes meanwhile talked up a healthy rivalry between Joe Root and Harry Brook, who are ranked one and two respectively in the updated ICC Test batting rankings.

Veteran Root retained top spot while Brook is up two places to second following his dynamic 171 in Christchurch. "They're two incredible players," Stokes said. "One in Joe Root who is an incredibly experienced man and then you've got Harry Brook, who's 20-odd Test matches into what's going to be an incredible international career. "Those two will be fighting it out for quite a while now. "They don't really talk about it between them but at the back of their heads, Rooty will keep it that he's at number one and Brooky's still at number two if it comes to it." The third and final Test is in Hamilton beginning December 14. New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (capt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.