UAE: Netflix down for over 1,000 users ahead of Mike Tyson, Jake Paul match

US boxer Mike Tyson (L) and US boxer-actor Jake Paul (R) face each other during a press conference ahead of their heavyweight bout. Photo: AFP

Streaming platform Netflix was down for 1,182 users in the UAE late on Saturday morning, outage tracking website Downdetector.com said, just as viewers tuned into a highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources, 1,182 users in the country couldn't access the streaming platform at 7.42am local time.

Check out the Netflix outage in the country in the last 24 hours, as shown by Downdetector:

Likewise, Downdetector noted that Netflix was down for thousands of users in the US late on Friday.

The number of users in the US indicating problems was 85,021, by 10.35 pm ET (0335 GMT Saturday).

Downdetector reported that the outage primarily impacted users in major metropolitan areas, including New York, Seattle and Los Angeles, with scattered reports from other regions.