Neil Lakhani rides his luck to win at Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Former England captain says the teams performances have not been noteworthy because they failed to land any global trophy in the last decade
Neil Lakhani put in a stellar performance to win the Luckiest Ball on Earth Qualifying Round at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.
Lakhani posted 45 Stableford points to win by two from runner-up Mark Sayer.
The format was Individual Stableford with competitors using their full course handicap adjustment as the tournament allowance.
A field of 52 members and guests competed in the popular format of this qualifying round organized by the DP World Tour.
Lakhani started his round on the 6th hole and was less than impressed when he walked off the green with a double bogey six.
However, after the initial set back, he recovered brilliantly to complete the back nine holes with 23 Stableford points. The key to his success was his ability to score points on every hole.
The winner completed his round on the inward nine with 22 points for a total of 45 Stableford points.
On top of the individual prizes, there was also one qualifier from each division from Junior Male, Junior Female, Ladies and Men who will go on to compete in the Luckiest Ball on Earth Grand Final on Saturday, November 4 2023.
The competition will be played on the to be played at Jumeirah Golf Estates\s Fire course, the venue of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship.
The best Junior Male, Junior Female, Ladies and Men at the Grand Final will earn a place in the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am on Tuesday, November 14 2023.
ALSO READ
Nicola Breeze Lady Club Captain handed out the prizes and congratulated all the winners.
Results
Neil Lakhani 45 points
Mark Sayer 40 points
Douglas McLennan 39 points
Thomas Treanor 39 points
Nicola Breeze 38 points
Luckiest Ball on Earth Qualifiers
Men’s Division Neil Lakhani
Ladies’ Division Nicola Breeze
Junior Male Division Thomas Treanor
Junior Female Division Agamjot Kaur
On-Course
Closest to the Pin Hole 7 Christopher Benson
Closest to the Pin Hole 17 Fergal O’Shea
Former England captain says the teams performances have not been noteworthy because they failed to land any global trophy in the last decade
The pair prevail via a countback after gripping three-way tie at Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth course
Major champions Padráig Harrington, Francesco Molinari and Adam Scott and Rolex Series winner Ryan Fox all return to Emirates Golf Club
Elgar won the Player of the Match award for his fine century in the opening Test
Tourists reinforce their bowling attack by bringing in the fast bowler in place of Mohammed Shami
Odegaard rues missed chances as race for Premier League title takes a new twist
The experiences mother and son will enjoy go much deeper for the three-time Olympian and former U.S. captain
Ten-event programme will carry a minimum prize fund of $2m for every tournaments integrated into the Asian Tour schedule