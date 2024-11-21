Morocco clinches victory in 36-hole Senior Division at Pan Arab Golf Championship

Second round individual leader Adam Bresnu (Morocco) after shooting rounds of 65 and 68 in the Pan Arab Golf Championship at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman. - Supplied photo

Morocco’s Adam Bresnu shot a second-round 68 to complement his opening 65, posting a nine-under-par total of 133to secure a five-shot lead in the Men’s Individual Division at the Pan Arab Golf Championship at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club in Ajman, UAE.

Morocco’s Hugo Mazen Trommetter posted the best round of the day with a 68, moving into second place, tied with Qatar’s Ali Abdullah Al-Shahrani, who also shot a 68.

In the Men’s Team event, Morocco leads by a commanding 19 shots and has already secured victory in the 36-hole Senior Championship, winning by seven shots over Lebanon.

Team UAE currently holds second place in the Men’s Championship, just one shot ahead of Team Qatar in third. With margins of 427 for the UAE and 428 for Qatar after three rounds, the final round on Friday promises to be a thrilling showdown.

Bresnu, 20, reflected on his performance, saying, “This is my first trip to the UAE and to Al Zorah. The course is similar to some in Morocco, and it really suits my game. I played great yesterday, but I wasn't as sharp today.

"I felt a bit nervous in round two, especially considering I also needed to focus on how Team Morocco was performing.”

Bresnu also shared some exciting news about his academic and golf journey: "I’ve just signed with Texas Tech University after my time at Odessa University. This means I won’t need to re-apply after two years, and my course is now a four-year program."

In the US, Bresnu has been in impressive form, winning four out of six tournaments this season. His Odessa University team is currently ranked third in the league.

The championship format consists of three rounds for the Men’s Division and two rounds for the Senior Division. The lowest team scores (the best three in the Men’s Division and the best two in the Senior’s Division) contribute to the overall team score.

On Friday night, the winning nation and individual player with the lowest gross scores will be crowned the Arab Champions.

The final round for the Men’s Individual Division and the Men’s Team Championship will be held tomorrow, followed by the Official Pan Arab Championships prize presentation.

Round Two Leading Scores

(Par 72)

Men’s Individual

Bresnu (Morocco) 65. 68. 133.

M. Trommetter (Morocco) 70. 68. 138.

A. Al-Shahrani (Qatar) 70. 68. 138.

Fakori (Morocco) 69. 70. 139.

Team Men’s

(Total of 12 Teams, Best 3 from 4)

Morocco 204. 204. 408.

UAE 211. 216. 427.

Qatar 212. 216. 428.

Egypt 222. 215. 437.

Bahrain 223. 223. 446

Individual Senior’s Result

Berrada (Morocco) 72. 79. 151.

El Zein (Leb) 77. 81. 158.