Mexico's Ancer trumps three-way playoff at Hong Kong for first LV Golf title

Abraham Ancer proudly show-off the LIV Golf Hong Kong Trophy. - Agencies

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 8:48 PM

After almost blowing it, Abraham Ancer regained his confidence to win a three-way play-off at the $25 million LIV Golf Hong Kong on Sunday.

The Mexican started the final round with a five-shot lead but never found his form and struggled to finish alongside the surging duo of Paul Casey and Cam Smith with a final round 72 for a 54-hole total of 13 under par

In the play-off on hole 18, Ancer struck a brave nine iron second shot to within six feet of the pin and had two putts for victory with both Casey and Smith making bogeys.

It was Ancer’s first individual title in LIV Golf.

This week was event number four of 14 on the 2024 LIV season.

Ancer, 33 years-old, said: “That was so hard on myself. The ball striking was not good today – but I was mentally strong.

“I felt really good, the round could have gone south really quickly. I hit some good bunker shots and some good putts – kept in it – and never gave up.

“I knew I had to make some birdies – but I could not,” he added. “I kept my ball flight in the play-off from the tee on hole 18 – which was the difference. I am so happy, I have worked so hard over the last couple of years.”

Ancer, already an Olympian, is looking forward to hopefully representing Mexico in the Olympics golf competition in Paris, later in the year.

Two holes in one took place in the final round by Joaquin Niemann and Kalle Samooja on holes 8 and 2 respectively.

The Team event was won by Crushers GC, represented by Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri, for the second consecutive week, having won in Jeddah as well as being the 2023 LIV Golf Team champions.

Captain of Crushers GC DeChambeau said: “I am so proud of our team – we know with four scores counting we will always be in contention.

“We were seven back with a round to play – after 12 or 13 holes we realized we were only a couple back - we were fighting for every shot. It is such a cool dynamic within the team.”

Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) shot a final round 69 to go with his first two rounds of 68 and 64 to finish in tied 15th on nine-under par with his Cleeks GC finishing fifth in the Team Event on 29 under.

Wild Card entry Anthony Kim, shot a five under par 65 to continue his promising return to professional golf.

ALSO READ

The next LIV Golf event will be held in Miami, April 5th – 7th in Miami. For more information Visit: www.LIVGolf.com

Results

Individual

A. Ancer 63. 62. 72. 197.

P. Casey 66. 67. 64. 197.

C. Smith 67. 64. 66. 197.

Ancer won on first play-off hole with a birdie three on hole 18.

Team

Crushers GC -35.

Torque GC -33.

Ripper GC -32.