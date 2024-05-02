Meronk splits with long-time coach Matthew Tipper as he seeks a new direction in golf

Dubai based Adrian Meronk has split with hiscoach of 14 years Matthew Tipper prior to this week's LIV Golf Singapore.- Instagram

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 6:17 PM

The seventh of14 events on the 2024 LIV Golf calendar takes place this weekend in Singapore with the now customary 54-hole event boasting a prize money of $25 million

It will be played over the Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course over a challenging par-71 at 7,406 yards.

The venue has previously hosted the Singapore Open from 2005 to 2020 and other significant international events, both professional and amateur – and has been regularly voted and acknowledged as one of the best golf courses in Asia and around the world.

Dubai-based Adrian Meronk, who represents Cleeks GC, has recently split with his long-time coach, Matthew Tipper after 14 long years.

Meronk moved to LIV Golf in February 2024, having been on the DP World Tour and previously the Challenge Tour. He won the 2023 DP World Tour Player of the Year Award.

He was a four-time winner on the DP World Tour and currently sits in 19th place of 54 players in the season-long LIV Golf Individual Standings.

This year he has had two top-ten finishes, his best finish being in LIV Golf – Jeddah, at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia, where he finished tied sixth – that could have been even better but for a slow play penalty shot in the final round.

Tipper commented: “After 14 years sometimes things just come to an end. Last week Adrian decided he wanted to go a new way and I have to respect that decision. I’m proud of what we have achieved together.

“I knew in 2010 he was a great talent and he has only gone to prove that all over the world.”

There have been no announcements of a new coach for Meronk who has a high of 39 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and this year will play in all four Golf Majors.

LIV Golf has announced the venue and dates for the Individual Championship which will be held at Bolingbrook Golf Club, Chicago, 13th – 15th September, 2024.

The host venue for the season-ending Team Championship – is still to be announced.

LIV Golf has an Individual Division that has a $20 million purse as well as a Team Event with a $5 million purse.

The best three scores from the team of four for the first two days count towards the team score and on the final day, all four scores count towards the team score.

The current leaders of the Team Event Standings are Crushers GC, with Bryson DeChambeau as Captain and team members Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri. For further information Visit: www.LIVGolf.com

ALSO READ