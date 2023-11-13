Meet this Arab entrepreneur who wants to empower youth in Saudi Arabia through golf

Haya Alsulaiman, GOLFTEC Franchise Owner here in City Walk, Dubai. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 12:16 PM

Haya Alsulaiman is a young Arab businessman from Saudi Arabia.

She is not only a golfer, but also an investor in the golf industry in Dubai and the region, as General Manager and Franchise Owner for GOLFTEC, a state-of-the-art golf technology facility in City Walk.

Haya told us the story of how she connected with golf through her parents who are Saudi nationals.

“We used to go on family holidays to California in the US,” she said.

“In my mid-teens, my father started playing golf at a GOLTEC Training Centre there. The family used to be dragged along and we joined in – it became a family bonding sport and we all became competitive amongst each other.

“We also played on the wonderful golf courses in California with the stunning weather, facilities and scenery.," she added.

"We then returned to Saudi and, at the time, there was no access to golf for us in Saudi. It became only a summer-to-summer hobby.

“Post Covid we moved as a family to Dubai.," said Haya. "I was looking to set up a business and I immediately thought of golf – as I had gone through that journey myself.

“I researched all the existing golf courses and facilities in Dubai and decided there was a gap in the market – to focus more on a statistical technology approach," she said.

“I then decided to connect with GOLFTEC by email, and they responded immediately, they were excited to partner with us in the Middle East and the rest is history.”

Creating history

Soon, Haya realised her wish of creating the first GOLFTEC Training Centre in the Middle East.

GOLFTEC currently has over 250 centres around the world; in the US, Canada the Far East and now Dubai and the UAE.

Speaking about how GOLFTEC is set up, Haya said: “There are five training bays at our City Walk facility, and the USP for GOLFTEC is that we use Optimotion – this technology measures the body’s motion.

“All movements and statistics are captured and measured – and these statistics are then calibrated and analysed by one of our PGA GOLFTEC coaches,” she added.

“All videos of lessons and practice are recorded and sent to clients, including the Coach’s notes and drills to practice.

“We also do ‘Custom Fitting’ which is so important for the committed golfer these days. The right technique and right equipment only adds to a golfer’s experience at GOLFTEC and the inevitable improvement in their games,” said Haya.

Embracing local golf

“We have embraced the local UAE golfing community – we have partnered with the Emirates Golf Federation and are sponsors of various local golf tournaments; the UAE International Pairs, The Senior Champions Tour and the Race to Georgia.

GOLFTEC opened in Dubai in May and Haya said \vision is to expand to the region.

“Saudi is our next territory target,” said Haya.

“I am so proud that Saudi is investing in sport and especially golf, by enhancing the existing golf facilities, building new golf courses, and collaborating with the Ladies European Tour, LIV Golf and so much more,”

“It gives an opportunity for all Saudis, especially the youth, both boys and girls, to engage with golf – with the support of the country,’ concluded Haya.

For further information Visit: www.GOLFTEC.ae