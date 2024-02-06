Meet The Birdie Club – a community that hopes to give flight to the women’s game in Dubai

Winners climb to third position in the standings as the losers need to win all four remaining matches to keep their hopes alive
The Birdie Club is an exciting new ladies’ golf community located at Trump International Golf Club.
Led by Harriett Allen, a businesswoman in marketing and communications, who explained that the mission for The Birdie Club was to get more ladies into golf by creating a network to make new friends – in a unique way.
“When I learnt to play golf, we would just hit on the range week-on-week, and it really lacked any social aspect,” said Harriett. “I wanted other ladies to get into golf and not have the same experience.”
The Birdie Club provides the opportunity for mixed-ability group golf lessons for ladies to both get into golf as well as improve their games.
“The lesson programme is structured over 10 weeks to incorporate the key elements of the game,” added Harriett. “These include pitching, chipping, putting and the full swing through the 10 x one-hour lessons.”
The lessons are held in small groups of six ladies. They incorporate two on-course assessment lessons – where ladies use the exceptional Par 3 course at Trump International, along with their Teaching Professional, to also understand golf etiquette, golfing terminology as well as the Rules of Golf.
“At present, we have four ladies’ groups at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, and we are planning on growing this number as the season progresses,” said Harriett.
“In addition to lessons, we also offer events for ladies to enjoy. These include a mixture of both golf-related and social events to help create a ladies’ community, through the platform of golf.
“We host monthly par 3 events at Trump where ladies of all abilities can come and enjoy a round and meet new people.”
The Birdie Club is also working with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) to provide ladies with access to securing their official EGF Handicap once they start playing on the Championship course.
“Our ultimate aim is to create a harmonious community for ladies where they feel welcomed and valued,” commented Harriett. “We want to enhance and raise the profile of ladies’ golf within the region, through lessons and events - encouraging everyone to join, no matter their experience or background.
“We thank Trump International Golf Club, Dubai for their support of this important initiative.”
For further information Visit https://thebirdieclubuae.comIwww.thebirdieclubuae.com Follow The Birdie Club on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebirdieclubuae/
