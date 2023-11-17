Meet a local businesswoman on a mission to revolutionise golf in the UAE

Dubai based Nikki Rayment (right) with fellow OpenRound Golf pioneers, Alice Sampo and Dave Burt. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 2:01 PM

Nikki Rayment, who is the COO of Spotlight The Agency, a leading Dubai-based sports management agency, is on a mission to expand and revolutionize the golf scene in the UAE.

A qualified lawyer from the UK, Nikki launched her Instagram channel @golfwithNikki earlier this year to share her passion for golf and showcase women in the golf space.

Despite having grown up around golf she only recently developed a passion for the sport after starting lessons with Yasin Ali, the Lead Instructor of The JA Golf Academy at Jebel Ali, Dubai.

She is now committed to demonstrating how golf can be enjoyable, a means of connecting people, and an excellent networking opportunity.

Despite not always favouring golf, Nikki's journey in the sport reflects personal growth and a shift in perspective, turning a once sporadic interest into a fulfilling endeavour.

Speaking to Khaleej Times she said: “I see the potential of golf and I want to get everyone excited about the sport - It’s so fulfilling when you start seeing progress in your game.”

Nikki’s initiative is OpenRound Golf, aimed at redefining the perception of golf as predominantly a men's sport and encouraging women of all ages to participate. The mission is to foster a global, accessible community of golfers, regardless of their skill level.

“OpenRound Golf organizes open, fun events to eliminate barriers and support golfers, whether they are beginners or seasoned players,” she explained. “The emphasis is on making golf enjoyable, simple, and rewarding.”

Nikki is collaborating with Dave Burt and Alice Sampo, who manage the UK's largest lifestyle channel @LONDON, which boasts over 3.6 million followers across social media.

Dave Burt, who began golfing just 18 months ago, advocates for the mental and physical benefits of golf and aims to make the sport more accessible to beginners.

Alice Sampo, who started playing golf at eight-years-old in Italy, focuses on creating a welcoming community for people from all backgrounds to enjoy golf, and she knows how hard it can be to walk into a private golf club.

She is passionate about making people welcome.

“In the UAE, OpenRound Golf plans to introduce unparalleled, engaging community events to revolutionize the golfing scene,” said Nikki.

“The aim is to establish a dynamic and open golfing community through innovative and enjoyable events. OpenRound Golf intends to collaborate with golf clubs and facilities, welcoming partnerships with established golf clubs and institutions to drive golf forwards

into its full potential.

“The goal is to introduce new people to golf and expand the golfing community. And we believe over the next five years, golf is likely to experience a seismic shift, much like we’ve seen in other sports, such as women’s football,” added Nikki.

Interested individuals can connect via Instagram,’ concluded Nikki.

Other accounts are;

@openroundgolf

@golfwithnikki for UAE-based content

@MrLondon for UK/London-based updates, and

@Alice.Sampo for UK/London/Italy-based content.

This initiative is powered by the @LONDON channel.