Measured Time makes Meydan history

Measured Time storms to victory in the G2 Al Rashidiya. — Photo courtesy: Dubai Racing Club

History was made on the final meeting of the year at Meydan Racecourse when Measured Time became the first horse to win two runnings of the G2 Al Rashidiya (sponsored by Emaar).

The star turn on a loaded ‘Festive Friday’ card, dual Group 1 winner Measured Time was the best horse of the meeting on paper and proved it here. He poured it on from the front, winning by seven lengths from Cairo and breaking the track record set by Just A Way in 2014, covering the 1,800 metres on turf in 1:45.11.

It was a fourth win in this race for trainer Charlie Appleby, and a third for jockey William Buick, who was concerned that his mount did it ‘too well.’

“It felt a little bit too good!” he said. “He’s super competitive and I was happy to lead with him, but we didn’t need to put in that big a performance to win. But that’s what you get with him; he’s a high energy, exuberant horse.

“He’s proved himself at the top level both here and in America — he’s a class horse and hopefully there’s some improvement to come from that.”

While the Al Rashidiya went to script, there was a minor upset in the G2 Al Maktoum Mile (sponsored by Emaar), worth Dh1 million, when Meshtri beat some big names.

Trained by Michael Costa, Meshtri was gritty when winning the Listed Dubai Creek Mile last time, but was emphatic here under Ben Coen, dictating the pace and extending in the straight for a comfortable three-length victory over Qareeb. The well-touted Artorius and Clapton had to settle for third and fifth, respectively.

“He came out of the Dubai Creek Mile really well,” said Coen of the winner. “He was stronger at home, felt fresh, and we were very confident coming into the race. There were a couple of talking horses, but we wouldn’t have swapped our lad.

“He’s comfortable at a mile but his pedigree suggests he could get further.”

Costa and Coen later completed a double when Keffaaf outbattled stablemate Asaassi in the Dubai Racing Club Classic, over 2,400 metres on turf.

Walk Of Stars puts Dubai World Cup on his Radar

Meshtri’s Dubai Creek Mile win later received another boost when second home Walk Of Stars stormed to victory in the Listed The Entisar (sponsored by Emaar).

Trained by Bhupat Seemar, the five-year-old had been second on his three most recent starts, including the G2 Godolphin Mile, and was becoming a little frustrating. Until now. Given an enterprising change of tactics by jockey Tadhg O’Shea, he blasted off from the front and got better the further he went, cruising into the straight and beating the well-fancied Auto Bahn, UAE Derby second, by 12 lengths.

“He’s always been one of those horses that takes a lead and stops,” said Seemar. “But since his last race we’ve always worked him from the front. We had to change something, because always runs second — he’d probably run second to Frankel!

“He’s a very talented horse and it’s great to see that finally come out of him. This gives us a lot more options. I think a mile and a quarter [2,000 metres] is probably his best distance. Hopefully this will do his confidence the world of good and from here on in he can be a really good horse.”

Cover Up makes a winning debut for Crisfords

The first turf race of the season at Meydan, the 1,000 metres Listed Ertijaal Dubai Dash (sponsored by Emaar) produced a thrilling finish when Cover Up arrived late to deny Bilhayl and collect a first win for his new trainers Simon and Ed Crisford.

The four-year-old was previously trained by John Gosden and ridden to his most recent success by Buick, who was onboard again here and timed his challenge perfectly.

“He’s a horse who likes a fast pace and he got that today; he picked up all the way,” said the jockey. “I thought it was a good race; Bilhayl and Ponntos set a high standard, so he had to improve, which he did.”

Buick repeated the trick for a second Listed success of the evening in the Business Bay Challenge; this time on Native Approach for Appleby. The three-year-old was making just his fourth start but was clinical over the 1,400 metres on turf, arriving down the outside and beating San Donato, Danyah and Satu. The latter made a bold bid from the front and was eye-catching in defeat.

“Credit to the horse,” said Buick. “He wasn’t the quickest away and we were drawn awkwardly towards the outside, but he relaxed in the first half. He can be a bit generous [keen] and we had to go inside and back out again and it’s hard to win when that happens. “His optimum trip will probably be a mile. He did very well to win.” Sunshine’s Bright in Shahama Stakes The Shahama Stakes (sponsored by Emaar) suffered a notable non-runner when runaway debut winner Arigatou Gozaimasou was a late scratch, but Flama Sunshine, second to her last time out, was quick to take advantage. Ridden by O’Shea in the 1,400 metres three-year-old fillies’ contest, Seemar’s filly bagged the rail, set fast fractions and remained strong throughout, beating Queen Azteca by three lengths. “She was very professional,” said O’Shea. “She won a trial around here but was quite green last time. She took a big step forward from that tonight; she was straightforward and quickened when I wanted to. When you hit the gates on the dirt it makes any jockey’s job easier.” There was a shock in the day’s Group 1, Maktoum Challenge Round 1 (sponsored by Emaar) for Purebred Arabians, when Mubeed swooped from well back to deny long-time leader AF Alajaj just before the line. Making just his seventh start, this was a fourth career win for Dr Jaber Bittar’s four-year-old, who was ridden by Ray Dawson. “He’s never been here before, he’s inexperienced, and when we quickened up around the bend he didn’t really know how to lengthen for me,” said the jockey. “But I knew when we got a bit of room and straightened up that he’d pick up very well and he did.” The final race on the card, the Emaar Downtown Dubai Handicap, over 1,200 metres on dirt, went the way of Morning who got there just time to deny Meshakel right on the line. Salem Bin Ghadayer's Meshakel looked to have done enough but Morning came from the back under O'Shea to register his second win of the season, by a nose. "He jumped in the air as the gates opened, but they went 'lights out,' said O'Shea. "He makes life a little bit difficult for himself at the start, but he was grabbing for ground at the end and he would have been an unlucky loser. "It's been a great night for the barn and I'm in the fortunate position to be steering them around."

Meydan now takes a two week break, resuming on Friday, January 3 when the G2 Zabeel Mile and G3 Dubawi Stakes are the feature races.