McIlroy's Pebble Beach masterclass: A 'cool' victory at golf’s Cathedral

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the winner's trophy after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Link. - AFP

"Winning here, at one of the cathedrals of golf, is really, really cool," said Rory McIlroy after delivering a spectacular back-nine surge at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman stormed to victory at the PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, sealing a two-stroke triumph in a breathtaking finish.

McIlroy, who turned 35 last year, was visibly moved by the significance of the win, acknowledging that Pebble Beach stands among golf’s great courses.

Heading into the final round trailing by one, McIlroy delivered a clinical performance down the stretch. He carded three birdies and an eagle on the back nine, signing off with a six-under 66 to finish at 21-under for the tournament.

A defining moment came at the par-5 14th, where McIlroy drained a 26-foot eagle putt to seize a commanding four-shot lead. The putt was met with a fist pump and a roar from the galleries as the four-time major champion took control.

“I’d hit three great tee shots on 14 this week, but hadn’t capitalized. I was determined to take advantage today,” he said. “That eagle gave me the cushion to play the last few holes comfortably.”

Ireland’s Shane Lowry made a late push, closing with a 68 to finish second at 19-under. But despite his efforts, he knew he was up against an unstoppable force.

“When Rory brings his A-game, he’s nearly impossible to beat,” Lowry admitted. “I tried to make him earn it, but he was just too good.”

Former U.S. Open champions Justin Rose and Lucas Glover shared third place. Rose provided one of the day’s highlights by holing a stunning 61-foot eagle putt at the 18th to post a final-round 68.