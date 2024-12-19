Matrax Racing reign supreme in Dubai Kartdrome endurance race

Matrax Racing from Portugal produced an impressive performance, beating a strong international field to triumph in the record-breaking Dubai Kartdrome 24 Hours endurance race and seal the championship title.

A total of 47 teams, the highest number of entries in the event’s history, lined up on the grid at Dubai Kartdrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties, with more than 280 drivers participating and over 20 countries being represented including the UAE, France, Belgium, Switzerland, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Ireland, USA and the UK.

In a highly-competitive race, Matrax Racing delivered when it mattered to reign supreme in the marathon battle as they held off PF Racing, whose drivers hailed from Germany, Belgium and Netherlands, (runners-up) and Switzerland’s Eiriz Pro Suisse (third-placed).

The victory also meant Matrax topped the Dubai Kartdrome Endurance championship standings following a hard-fought four-round season with Belgium’s Superdryver finishing second ahead of Dubai-based Oraken Racing in third spot. Launched in 2005, the Dubai Kartdrome Endurance Championship has established itself as one of the best and prominent leisure karting competitions in the region, attracting an array of international teams every year. It provides a key platform for aspiring motorsport drivers to get competitive experience and nurture local talent. Faisal Al Sahlawi, general manager of Dubai Autodrome, said: “The Dubai Kartdrome 24 Hours is an event that is going from strength to strength every year with this weekend’s race attracting a record grid of over 280 drivers in 47 karts, who went on to complete 1,058 laps and over 1,300 kilometres of racing."

“Every category was closely contested with the talented drivers showcasing their abilities on the karting track and this reflects the strength of the competition and how highly regarded it is — not just in the region but around the world. It was great to see so many people and teams from different countries around the world take to the track at Dubai Kartdrome in this key event that aligns with our on-going efforts of producing future motorsport talent," Al Sahlawi said.