Mary Kom cites 'personal reasons' as she steps down as Chef-de-Mission of Indian contingent for Paris Olympics

Legendary boxer MC Mary Kom has stepped down as Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games citing personal reasons.
Confirming the development, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha said a replacement would be named after appropriate consultations.
Usha acknowledged the receipt of a letter from Mary Kom asking to be relieved from her position.
The Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11.
"We are sad that Olympic medal-winning boxer and Chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission Mary Kom has stepped down citing personal reasons. We respect her decision and her privacy. I shall make the appropriate consultations and soon make an announcement about the replacement for Mary Kom," Usha said in a statement released by IOA.
Usha said she had a conversation with Mary Kom upon receipt of the letter.
"I completely understand her request and respect her decision. I have also conveyed to her that she will always have my own support and that of IOA. I also request everyone to respect the legendary boxer's privacy," she said.
In her letter to the IOA President, Mary Kom said she was grateful to the Indian Olympic Association for placing its faith in her to serve as Chef de Mission in Paris 2024.
"I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it," she wrote. "However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons. I
"t is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice. I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations,"
Mary Kom was named as Chef-de-Mission last month and ace table tennis player Sharath Kamal as Indian team's flagbearer for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Mary Kom is the first female boxer in boxing history to have captured six world titles. The five-time Asian champion was the first female boxer from India to take home a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.
