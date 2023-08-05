Man Utd sign promising Danish striker Hojlund for $92m from Serie A's Atalanta

The 34-year-old batsman made 156 appearances for his country across three formats, scoring 5,066 runs
Manchester United have signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta on a five-year contract until 2028, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
Financial details were not disclosed but British media said the 20-year-old cost £72 million ($92 million).
"It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player," Hojlund said.
"Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development; I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world."
Hojlund, who previously played for FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz, joined Atalanta at the start of the 2022-23 season and scored nine league goals in a breakout campaign.
He has also been in fine form for Denmark this year, scoring six goals in four appearances for the national team.
United needed a striker having spent the latter half of last season with Wout Weghorst often leading the line, with the Dutchman scoring just two goals in 31 games in all competitions.
Manager Erik ten Hag will hope Hojlund brings goals to Old Trafford but another key part of the Dane's play is his ability to hold the ball up, which could create opportunities for attacking midfielders like Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount.
"Working under Erik ten Hag and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform," Manchester United football director John Murtough said.
"Throughout the summer we have acted quickly and decisively to secure our primary targets early in the transfer window.
"This will ensure that Erik and his coaches have the best opportunity to prepare the squad to push for further success in the exciting campaign ahead."
ALSO READ
Hojlund becomes United's third signing of this transfer window after the arrivals of Mount from Chelsea and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.
United finished third last season, securing a spot in the Champions League. They also won the League Cup in February.
The 34-year-old batsman made 156 appearances for his country across three formats, scoring 5,066 runs
The 25-year-old French player signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club, which was in the market for a center-back after Wesley Fofana underwent surgery
Opener says adapting to pitch conditions will be the key as the two sides face-off in a five-match Test series
The Royal Challengers have not won the tournament was established in 2008 but finished runner-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016
The 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has helped level the playing field for all women footballers
The Championships will be held the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council
Recruiting star players who are still playing at a high level in European club football sends out a clear message about Saudi Arabia’s football ambitions
The organisers want the new league to follow in the footsteps of the Major League Baseball