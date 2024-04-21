Man United win FA Cup thriller against Coventry on penalties

With 16 players all within four shots of the leaders, the $300,000 tournament looks set for a thrilling Sunday finish
Manchester United survived one of the most astonishing FA Cup semifinal comebacks ever to beat second-tier Coventry City on penalties after a spellbinding clash ended 3-3 after extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
United were cruising to a record 22nd FA Cup final thanks to goals by Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.
But Coventry, playing in their first FA Cup semifinal since 1987, fought back with goals by Ellis Simms and Callum O'Hare before Haji Wright stroked home a stoppage-time penalty.
Coventry's substitute Victor Torp thought he had won it at the death but his goal was disallowed.
Casemiro missed a spot kick for United in the shootout but they hit back and Rasmus Hojlund's penalty sent them into the final against Manchester City.
With 16 players all within four shots of the leaders, the $300,000 tournament looks set for a thrilling Sunday finish
Both sides will be looking to come off the bottom of the IPL table and earn some valuable points
Royal Challengers have lost their last five matches while the Knight Riders will aim to bounce back after a home loss to RR
Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul and South Korea's Im Jinhee share the second round lead at the LPGA's first women's major of the season
Hamilton says he had forgotten what it's like to lead after finishing second ahead of Perez
World number one Swiatek extended her run at the tournament to 10-0 as she brushed aside Briton Raducanu
MS Dhoni's cameo in vain as five-time champions dealt thrid loss but hold on to third place in the standings
The South African is tied with Denmark’s Nicolai Kristensen at the halfway stage of the tournament