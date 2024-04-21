Man United win FA Cup thriller against Coventry on penalties

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund scores the decisive penalty. — Reuters

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 9:50 PM

Manchester United survived one of the most astonishing FA Cup semifinal comebacks ever to beat second-tier Coventry City on penalties after a spellbinding clash ended 3-3 after extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

United were cruising to a record 22nd FA Cup final thanks to goals by Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

But Coventry, playing in their first FA Cup semifinal since 1987, fought back with goals by Ellis Simms and Callum O'Hare before Haji Wright stroked home a stoppage-time penalty.

Coventry's substitute Victor Torp thought he had won it at the death but his goal was disallowed.

Casemiro missed a spot kick for United in the shootout but they hit back and Rasmus Hojlund's penalty sent them into the final against Manchester City.

