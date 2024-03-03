Malaysia’s Gustin returns to Dubai to clinch gold at Fazza Para Powerlifting World Cup

Malaysia’s Bonnie Bunyau Gustin celebrates his gold medal winning performance. Photo Mark Madrid / Maram Alhashmi / LOC Media / DCPD

Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 12:30 AM

Malaysia’s Bonnie Bunyau Gustin still remembers his first competition in the UAE when he competed as a junior in 2017.

Now seven years later, he has come of his age.

Six months after winning the gold and setting a new world record at the Worlds, Gustin returned to Dubai to win the men’s up to 72kg gold medal at the 13th Fazza Para Powerlifting World Cup – Dubai 2024.

“This is a warm-up event in the build-up to the Paralympics, so I went settled for less weight” said the Malaysian star who lifted 218kg for the gold, way less than his world record mark of 231kg achieved in Dubai 2023 Worlds.

A gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Asian Para Games 2022, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and defending his World Championships title in Dubai last year, Gustin now aims for his second Paralympic gold medal.

“This is my dream now to defend my title at Paris and set a new world record,” said the 24-year-old Gustin.

Asked about the secret behind his incredible run of form, he said: “It’s all about good training and following the process, routine and good sleep.”

Gustin was followed by Great Britain’s Mark Swan (213kg) and China’s Hu Peng (211kg).

Italy’s Donato Telesca achieved a new European record lifting 210kg but sadly finished out of the medal in fourth place. UAE’s Saif Alzaabi ended in eighth place lifting 154kg.

The other gold medallist on the second day of the Dubai 2024 World Cup were Turkey’s Abdullah Kayapinar with a lift of 174kg in men’s – 49kg. World champion and favourite Le Van Cong finished way behind with an effort of 141kg.

In the other final of the day, China’s Yi Wei claimed the gold in women’s -50kg with her only successful attempt of 110kg.

