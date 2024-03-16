Magical Catlin makes Asian Tour history with first sub-60 round at Macau

John Catlin (US) celebrating his record breaking 59 on the Asian Tour at the International Series - Macau.- Supplied photo

John Catlin shot a history-making sub-60 round on Saturday to lead the Asian Tour’s $2 million International Series Macau at the Macau Golf & Country Club.

The American became only the second golfer this year to achieve the feat with a third round 11-under 59 for a 54-hole total of 18 under par 192.

“I’m pretty much speechless. I never, never, never thought I would shoot 59,” said a delighted but slightly stunned Catlin.

“I didn't realise I shot 28 on the front nine, so the magic number wasn't really in my head until the 17th.”

Commenting on his final shot on hole 18 Gatlin said: “The putt was a big, left-to-right swinger and I just happened to get the pace and the line right.”

Joaquin Niemann also shot a sub-60 round of 12-under 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba.

Catlin takes a two-shot lead into the final round from LIV Golfer, Jason Kokrak (US) who shot a ‘more modest’ 62.

The 33-year-old has three wins on the DP World Tour including the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and has won four times winner on the Asian Tour. He was also the Asian Tour Player of the Year in 2018.

This is the first time that anyone has broken 60 in the history of the Asian Tour.

Gatlin started his round in tied 15th, four shots back of the second-round leaders.

His round consisted of a six birdie 28 front nine. Birdies on 11 and 13 were followed by three pars.

He stood on the 17th tee eight under par for the round, and finished birdie and an eagle on the 564-yard, par five home hole, with a 20-foot plus putt, to break the 60 barrier.

Dubai-based Shiv Kapur (Ind) shot a third-round 69 to go along with his first two rounds of 70 and 65, to be in tied 56th.

Shiv told Khaleej Times: “I had a poor day on the greens, my putter let me down. I missed a couple of short putts on holes 4 and 5 and that killed my momentum.

“Hopefully, in Sunday’s final round, I can finish with a strong one.”

The final round takes place tomorrow with the leaders out last at 10.45 am (Macau local time) with Catlin paired with Kokrak and Lucas Herbert.

Round 3 Leading Scores

(6,637 Yards, Par 70).

Catlin (US) 67. 66. 59. 192.

Kokrak (US) 67. 65. 62. 194.

Herbert (Aus) 67. 66. 62. 195.

Jbe Kruger (RSA) 66. 63. 66. 195.