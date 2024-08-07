E-Paper

Look: Top photos from Olympics Day 11 as 15 medals up for grabs

Several athletes celebrated their wins enthusiastically on August 6

By Reuters

Thaisa Daher de Menezes of Brazil takes selfie with fans after winning the match against Dominican Republic. (Photos: Reuters)
Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 9:30 AM

The Olympics has entered its final week at the Paris Games with the city seeing a buzz of activity across venues including athletics, football, wrestling, artistic swimming, sailing, skateboarding and many more.

As many as 15 medals were up for grabs on Tuesday, with a third being awarded in athletics.


Take a look at some of the top photos at the big games from August 6, 2024:

Saul Craviotto, Carlos Arevalo, Marcus Cooper and Rodrigo Germade of Spain can be seen in perfect coordination at Sprint Canoe in the Men's Kayak Four 500m Heats.


Marcin Krukowski of Poland takes aim in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification.

Sarah Jodoin di Maria of Italy plunges into the pool in the diving, women's 10m platform final.

Arnovis Dalmero of Colombia lands in the sand pit after his long jump attempt in the finals.

Kenichiro Fumita of Japan celebrates winning gold in the Men's Greco-Roman 60kg Final against Liguo Cao of China.

Gabrielle Thomas of United States crosses the line to win gold ahead of silver medallist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia and bronze medallist Brittany Brown of United States in the Women's 200m Final.

