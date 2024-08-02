Look: Surfer flies above wave, spectators take cover as rain hits on Olympics Day 6

Gabriel Medina of Brazil jumps after riding a wave ahead of the competition. (Photos: Reuters)

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 9:44 AM Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 10:08 AM

Day six saw US gymnast Simone Biles sealing her comeback with her sixth Olympic gold medal in front of a euphoric crowd at the Paris Games on Thursday.

Italian boxer Angela Carini withdrew from the Paris Olympics mid-fight after receiving a series of heavy blows from an Algerian opponent who last year failed a gender eligibility test at the World Championships.

On the red clay of Roland Garros, women's tennis singles gold medal favourite Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Games in a stunning semi-final defeat by China's Zheng Qinwen.

Take a look at some of the top photos from the day:

Andy Murray of Britain and Daniel Evans of Britain hug after losing their match against Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul of United States. The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner slipped into retirement aged 37 when he and Dan Evans lost in the men's doubles quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

During heat 2 of the BMX racing quarterfinals, a silhouette of athletes can be seen in action.

The world's most decorated gymnast clinched her sixth Olympic gold medal in front of a delirious crowd at Bercy Arena after she left all her challengers in her shade, completing a triumphant comeback three years after withdrawing from the same final at the Tokyo Games.

Erynn Ballard of Canada riding Nikka Vd Bisschop in action.

Spectators leave to take cover amid heavy rain at Roland Garros stadium during the Women's Singles Semifinals.