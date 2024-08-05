Look: 10 best photos from Paris Olympics Day 9; Filipino athlete wins double gold

Carlos Edriel Yulo emotional after winning gold in men's vault

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 8:16 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 8:19 PM

On Day 9, the Filipino community rejoiced as Carlos Edriel Yulo bagged a historic double gold, his second medal in two consecutive days. The athlete won the men's vault event, and made history for the Philippines. After the win, an emotional Yulo could be seen; the athlete is now bracing for a hero's welcome in Manila.

History was also created when Novak Djokovic of Serbia became the oldest player to win the Olympic singles title since the sport returned to the Games in 1988. The 37-year-old athlete fell to his knees and sobbed in the centre of the court, after he consoled his opponent, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Here are some top photos from Day 9 of the Paris Olympics 2024.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach hugs gold medallist Novak Djokovic of Serbia

Carlos Edriel Yulo during the men's vault. Photo: Olympic Games/X

Irene Sanchez-Escribano of Spain, Lea Meyer of Germany and Alice Finot of France in action during heat 3 of women's 3000m steeplechase round 1

Raj Kumar Pal of India scores the winning penalty during the penalty shootout during India vs Great Britain in men's quarter-final hockey

Clement Bessaguet of France in action during 25m rapid fire pistol men's qual-stage 1