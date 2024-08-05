Look: 10 best photos from Paris Olympics Day 9; Filipino athlete wins double gold

Having made several saves in the regulation time, Sreejesh, who is playing the final tournament of his career. was the hero in the shootout for India
On Day 9, the Filipino community rejoiced as Carlos Edriel Yulo bagged a historic double gold, his second medal in two consecutive days. The athlete won the men's vault event, and made history for the Philippines. After the win, an emotional Yulo could be seen; the athlete is now bracing for a hero's welcome in Manila.
History was also created when Novak Djokovic of Serbia became the oldest player to win the Olympic singles title since the sport returned to the Games in 1988. The 37-year-old athlete fell to his knees and sobbed in the centre of the court, after he consoled his opponent, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here are some top photos from Day 9 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
ALSO READ:
Having made several saves in the regulation time, Sreejesh, who is playing the final tournament of his career. was the hero in the shootout for India
Meanwhile, the UAE show jumping team will compete on Monday in the individual event
This is the athlete's second gold medal in two consecutive days
President Volodymr Zelenskiy had already praised the team. "I thank them for the result, for the spirit, for showing that Ukrainians win!" he wrote on X
Umar Nurmagomedov outperformed Cory Sandhagen in striking and grappling across the five rounds in the octagon at the Etihad Arena
Marin was on track to reach the final but collapsed midway through the second game against China's He Bingjiao
After the match ended in a 1-1 draw, India won the shoot-out 4-2 to make the semifinals
Schauffele, and Rahm tied for the lead after a lone bogey saw Fleetwood drop to second place with 18 holes to play at Le Golf National