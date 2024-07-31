Look: 10 best photos from Paris Olympics Day 4; US gymnasts take gold

Petar Petrov Mitsin of Bulgaria – Men's 200m butterfly. Photos: Reuters

On Day 4, viewers were thrilled to see US gymnast women's team bag gold. World's most decorated gymnast Simone Biles made a long-awaited return after she abruptly pulled out from the Tokyo Final, suffering from 'twisties', a term used to describe the temporary loss of spatial awareness while performing high-difficulty elements.

The 2024 Olympics has been an incredible year for gender parity and female athletes in sports. For the first time in the history of the modern Olympics, which started in 1896 in Athens, there is an equal number of male and female athletes that are defending the colours of their countries in Paris.

As the fifth day begins, here are some top photos from Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Simone Biles – Floor exercise during the women's team artistic gymnastics final

Gold medallist Simone Biles – Women's artistic gymnastics team final

Mathias Lessort of France – Men's basketball match. Celebration after scoring a basket against Japan

Hannah Roberts of United States – Women's BMX freestyle qualifications

Women's windsurfing race