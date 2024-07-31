E-Paper

Look: 10 best photos from Paris Olympics Day 4; US gymnasts take gold

Simone Biles made a long-awaited return after she suffered from 'twisties' during the Tokyo Games

Web Desk
Petar Petrov Mitsin of Bulgaria – Men's 200m butterfly. Photos: Reuters
Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 8:27 AM

Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 8:35 AM

On Day 4, viewers were thrilled to see US gymnast women's team bag gold. World's most decorated gymnast Simone Biles made a long-awaited return after she abruptly pulled out from the Tokyo Final, suffering from 'twisties', a term used to describe the temporary loss of spatial awareness while performing high-difficulty elements.

The 2024 Olympics has been an incredible year for gender parity and female athletes in sports. For the first time in the history of the modern Olympics, which started in 1896 in Athens, there is an equal number of male and female athletes that are defending the colours of their countries in Paris.


As the fifth day begins, here are some top photos from Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024.


Simone Biles – Floor exercise during the women's team artistic gymnastics final
Gold medallist Simone Biles – Women's artistic gymnastics team final
Mathias Lessort of France – Men's basketball match. Celebration after scoring a basket against Japan
Hannah Roberts of United States – Women's BMX freestyle qualifications
Women's windsurfing race
Athlete from Peru – Dinghy training in Marseille
Leon Marchand of France – Men's 200m breaststroke heats
Kyle Chalmers of Australia – Winner of men's 100m freestyle heats
