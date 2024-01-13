Loeb relishes Dakar Rally rest day with Sainz still in his sights

The second edition of the competition on Saturday showcases several iconic international footballers as part of ‘Sharjah’s Week of Stars’
Sebastien Loeb was able to enjoy the rest day in the Dakar Rally today after serving a clear reminder that Bahrain Raid Xtreme are still firmly in the hunt for victory.
As the BRX technicians refreshed Loeb’s Prodrive Hunter with planned parts changes in Riyadh, the nine-time World Rally Champion needed no reminding that he scored a record-breaking six successive stage wins in Saudi Arabia last year.
With the same number of stages remaining up to the finish in Yanbu on Friday, Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin have the Audi of rally leader Carlos in their sights in the opening round of this year’s World Rally-Raid Championship.
Loeb’s second success in the rally’s first week was hugely impressive, as it came on the 547-km
48-hour Chrono stage over the biggest dunes in the world across the spectacular Empty Quarter.
With all mobile phones sealed in a bag and placed in their cars at the start of the two-day stage, the drivers could only speak to their chief engineer on a satellite phone before settling down for the night, given just basic camping equipment and food.
The rally restarts tomorrow morning with a 483km stage to Al Duwadimi, with Sainz holding a 20 mins 21 secs lead over Audi team-mate Mattias Ekström who is nine minutes ahead of Loeb.
