Abu Dhabi: Football for elderly, health festivals for children to be organised under new partnership agreement

Football activities for the elderly, and for people of determination, will be provided, under a social partnership agreement between three entities.

The UAE Pro League, Mubadala Investment Company, and the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an announced the signing of the agreement under which Mubadala Investment became an official partner for the UAE Pro League competitions for the 2024/2025 sports season.

The agreement seeks to empower players in football management, and technical sports analysis. Additionally, it includes organising health and football-related festivals for children. The plan aims to promote sports culture across different segments of society.

With a Dh5.3 million CSR contribution from Mubadala Investment Company, the agreement aim to raise and deploy contributions towards initiatives that impact the lives of Abu Dhabi residents and encourage community engagement.

The signing ceremony was held on Monday, October 7, at Zayed Sports City in the presence of Abdulla Nasser Al-Jneibi, Chairman of the UAE Pro League, Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO, Mubadala, and Eng. Abdullah Al Ameri – Director General of Ma'an.

Abdulla Al Jneibi expressed his gratitude to the leadership for their continuous support of the nation's athletes, enabling them to elevate UAE football and achieve their goals. He also expressed pride in this partnership, which aligns with the strategic plan 2020-2030 of the UAE Pro League. He thanked Mubadala Investment Company and the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an for their support of the football community and efforts to spread the culture of football.

Homaid Al Shimmari said: "We are pleased to enter this social partnership with the UAE Pro League. It demonstrates our commitment to supporting the local sports community and all initiatives geared towards promoting the health standards of our community.