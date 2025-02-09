Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup by second-tier Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle's Conor Hazard and Tymoteusz Puchacz celebrate after the match. — Reuters

Liverpool's quest for a quadruple came to a crashing halt on Sunday as they were dumped out of the FA Cup 1-0 by Championship strugglers Plymouth.

Ryan Hardie scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Arne Slot was made to pay for resting his star names as he suffered just a fourth defeat in 38 games as Liverpool boss.

Plymouth sit rock bottom of the English second tier, but have now taken two Premier League scalps on their way into round five after winning at Brentford in round three.

Slot made 10 changes from the side that thrashed Tottenham 4-0 on Thursday to reach the League Cup final.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo were among those left completely out the squad, but Liverpool still started with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa in attack.

Yet, the Reds' fringe players did little to make their case for more playing time as they succumbed to one of the FA Cup's great shocks.

Hardie kept his cool to drill home the penalty after Harvey Elliott handled Darko Gyabi's flick on 53 minutes.

Moments later it needed a fine save from Caoimhin Kelleher to deny Hardie a second.