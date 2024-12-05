LIV Golf stars headline historic 2025 debut of International Series India

Dubai-based golfer Shiv Kapur (India) shared his insights with Khaleej Times on the upcoming Asian Tour’s International Series – India, set to take place next month at DLF Golf & Country Club.

The International Series is scheduled to debut in the subcontinent next year, marking a significant milestone for golf in the region.

The stars of the LIV Golf League and Asian Tour will converge for the International Series India presented by DLF, kicking off a groundbreaking 2025 calendar for the LIV Golf League-backed series of 10 Asian Tour events.

This high-profile $2 million tournament is scheduled from January 30 to February 2, 2025, at the prestigious DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, just outside Delhi.

As the season opener, it promises to set the tone for the year, offering a carefully crafted schedule that provides a direct pathway to the LIV Golf League for the season's top-ranked player.

Dubai based Anirban Lahiri (Ind) has committed to play in next month's inaugural International Series - India, on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

In a special launch event on the sidelines of the season-ending PIF Saudi International Powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, India’s Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri confirmed he will compete in the 2025 curtain raiser, accompanied by other LIV Golf League stablemates.

Aligning with an overarching LIV Golf League schedule, next year’s event is positioned just before the season-opening LIV Golf Riyadh in Saudi Arabia from 6th - 8th February, bringing some of the biggest names to the iconic and challenging Gary Player-designed course.

The International Series is comprised of 10 Asian Tour events with elevated prize money attracting the world's best golfers and the lure of a place in the .prestigious LIV Golf League.

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said: “It is no secret that India is a key market in world golf, and partnering with DLF to bring this tournament to the subcontinent is a landmark for The International Series.

“It is further compelling evidence of the strength of The International Series as we enter our fourth season, and we look forward to making further exciting announcements in due course that will bring our brand of golf to several key territories around the world.”

Dubai resident Shiv Kapur (India) told Khaleej Times: “I am very happy to see the International Series grow its footprint and come to India. After the success of the HERO Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club, it’s great to see another world-class event being hosted there.

“For Indian fans, they will be in for a treat with a whole host of LIV Golf stars and India's best compete for the coveted title. It’s very exciting for Indian golf fans and more great opportunities for Indian players to make their mark on the world stage.”

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO of Asian Tour, said: "The International Series events are blue-chip events on our calendar which are hugely popular with our players.