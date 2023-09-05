Legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to feature in special event at NBA Abu Dhabi Games

Kieron Pollard's squad dominate rivals to win maiden title in only their second attempt
An expanded series of fan events await basketball fans at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced on Tuesday.
The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will see two pre-season games between Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 5 and October 7 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
The first special fan event, NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi, will take place on October 6 at Etihad Arena.
The legendary Abdul-Jabbar Kareem, six-time NBA champion, and two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith will feature in the special event on October 6.
Activities will include a skills challenge and three-point contest featuring Mavericks and Timberwolves players, performances by the Mavericks Entertainment Team, the Timberwolves Dunk Team, and the team mascots, and a slam dunk contest featuring professional dunkers.
“NBA District,” an interactive fan event that last year welcomed nearly 10,000 fans, will return to Manarat Al Saadiyat from October 5 to October 8.
Fans will be able to meet five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway Sr., and nine-time NBA All-Star and NBA champion Gary Payton, and participate in basketball activities on a full-size NBA court.
