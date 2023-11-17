Legendary coach Cowen and Gen. Alhashmi give away the prizes to show their support for The Senior Champions Tour

General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the EGF, Peter Cowen, one of the world's leading golf coaches, Vijay Vasu, co-founder of the TSCT with winners of the November edition of TSCT at Dubai Hills Golf Club.- Supplied photo

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 11:34 AM

On a day of impressive scoring, Christofer Wragg shot a five under par 67 gross with MVP round of the tournament, in the November edition of The Senior Champions Tour at Dubai Hills Golf Club.

A field of 58 players competed in this full field event.

Wragg had a bogey free round with five birdies spread out evenly on Holes 3, 5, 6, 9 and 12.

In the Net Divisions, Tauseef Khan (11) shot the equivalent of a gross 78, that included a triple on Hole 12 While Division B was won by Predrag Lucic (15) with 43 points following a net 65.

Rosine Natali (18) won the Ladies’ Division by a seven point margin with 37 points.

The Super Seniors Division was won by George Fitchet (8) with 39 points.

The co-founder of TSCT, Vijay Vasu, thanked all the players, sponsors and the club for their support for this month’s tournament.

The prizegiving was hosted by one of the world’s leading golf coaches, Peter Cowen and General Abdulla Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

Vasu said: “Today is a special day for so many reasons here at Dubai Hills Golf Club. Every player competing is an EGF Member holding an Official Handicap.

“That is a first for us and it is great to see such a good turnout, not just for the golf, but also those who stayed on for the post event ‘entertainment.’”

Vasu also confirmed that the top three players in the 2023 – 2024 TSCT Order of Merit will receive invites to participate in the pre-tournament Pro-Am event at Saadiyat Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, in 2024, when the DP World Tour’s Challenge Tour comes to the UAE, courtesy of the EGF.

The next event on The Senior Champions Tour is on Wednesday 13th December at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

TSCT is sponsored by FOSROC, RSA Global, BMW AGMC, eGolf Megastore, GOLFTEC, De Luca Sartoria, Bisdesk and is sanctioned by the EGF.

TSCT has a one-off life time Membership and then players enter events as they wish.

For further information Visit www.TSCT.ae

Results

(Stableford Format)

Division A

T. Khan (11) 41.

NM Choi (9) 40.

Division B

P. Lucic (15) 43.

A. Selimovic (22) 42.

Stableford Ladies

R. Natalie (18) 37.

Stableford Super Seniors

G. Fitchet (8) 39.

Gross

C. Bagge 67.

H. Carlsson 68.

J. Eun 70.

Guest Division

Y. Choi (2) 39.