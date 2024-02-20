Le Falher captures top qualifying prize at Bahrain’s Race to Georgia's

Yaseen Le Falher winner of Division A of the Bahrain Race to Georgia qualifying round at the Royal Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Yaseen Le Falher (+2) scored an impressive best of the day 37 Stableford points to win Division A of the Race to Georgia at the Royal Golf Club, Bahrain, and qualify for the regional finals.

Le Falher shot the equivalent of a gross 69 with nines of 35 and 34 to take the top spot – highlighted by birdies on holes 3 and 4, as well as 12 and 13 plus an eagle two on the 308-yard par four 10th hole.

This helped him take the Divisional title by one point from runner-up Steven Hill (5).

The top two players from all the Divisions go through to the Regional Finals.

The Regional Finals for the Doha (non-UAE events) will be held at Riyadh Golf Club on 9th March 2024.

Two qualifiers are remaining in the UAE, on 24th February 2024 at Arabian Ranches Golf Club and on 25th February at The Els Club.

The UAE Regional Finals will be held on 3rd March 2024 at Montgomerie Golf Club.

Keith Watson, organizer of the Race to Georgia on behalf of REZA Hygiene said: “We were delighted to have such a great day at the Royal Golf Club in Bahrain. It is where the Race to Georgia originally started a few years ago – and it has now grown to a regional ‘Must Play’ tournament.

“We attracted a full shotgun field of 92 players which is impressive. Special thanks go to our friends at the Royal Golf Club for all their support with the presentation of the golf course and prize-giving party,” he said. “There have been many enhancements to the course for the recent Bahrain Championship on the DP World Tour – which were appreciated all the field.

“Our Regional Finals are just around the corner where our winners will win an all-expenses trip to the Race to Georgia World Final and attend a practice day and tournament day at The 2024 Masters at Augusta as Patrons as part of the ‘Bucket List’ prize.”

The Race to Georgia is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation, Qatar Golf Association, Bahrain Golf Association and Golf Saudi and is sponsored and supported by

REZA Hygiene, Zahid Group, PAPA JOHNS, EMAAR Hospitality, Dyson, Rezaroma and GOLFTEC. For further information visit: www.race2georgia.com

Results

(Stableford Points).

Division A

Le Falher 37.

Hill 36.

Division B

Heluin 35.

Sarmiento 30.

Juniors

Majid 35.

Shah 31.