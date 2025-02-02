Laurie Canter seals dramatic three-way play-off to win 2025 Bahrain Championship

Laurie Canter carded a flawless 69 on the final day, - Supplied photo

Laurie Canter saved his best performance for the final moment, defeating Pablo Larrazábal and Dan Brown in a tense play-off to capture his second DP World Tour title at the 2025 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship.

The Englishman, who had been in the mix all week, carded a flawless 69 on the final day, including an eagle and a birdie, to finish on 14 under and share the clubhouse lead. It looked as though Canter might fall just short, but fortune smiled upon him when Larrazábal bogeyed the last hole, giving Canter another chance.

"I’m so chuffed to have stuck in there," said Canter, reflecting on his perseverance throughout the week. "It’s unfortunate what happened to Pablo (Larrazábal), but I’m absolutely delighted to have stuck in and got another win."

The stage was set for a thrilling play-off, with Canter joined by Larrazábal and fellow countryman Dan Brown. Canter didn’t waste the opportunity, producing a shot-of-the-day contender at the first extra hole, spinning his approach to set up a close-range birdie putt. He made no mistake, sinking the winning putt to secure the victory.

"The two swings I made in the play-off were super," Canter remarked. "Then I kind of limped the putt in, so it was nice to win with a three."

Canter’s win comes just a year after his maiden victory at the European Open. "I’m delighted with how I’m playing. My head’s fully into trying to climb the world rankings," he added, setting his sights on breaking into the top 50. "This is going to get me some points, and I’ve not got many to defend, so I’ll do everything I can to get myself in that top 50 and open up the opportunities that brings."

Larrazábal and Brown, both finishing at 14 under, shared second place, with Martin Couvra, Ivan Cantero, Richie Ramsay, and David Puig close behind.

Canter’s final round was a mix of steady and spectacular play. After starting the day two shots off the lead, he parred the opening five holes before his round came alive at the par-four sixth, where he hole out for an eagle. He followed that with seven pars before a tap-in birdie at the 14th to move to 14 under.