Larson leads Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club Men’s Open by one shot

Current leader of the Men's EGF Order of Merit, Jonathan Selvaraj (Trump International Golf Club), hits his opening tee shot of the day at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club. - sUPPLIED PHOTO

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 10:40 PM

Adrian Larsson shot an opening round of one under par 71 to lead the 75-player field in the 16th edition of the 36-hole Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club Men’s Open.

This is the fourth qualifying round of the 2023 – 24 Men’s EGF Order of Merit.

Larsson, a member of The Els Club, shot a one over par 37 of his first loop and came back with three consecutive birdies on holes 10, 11 and 12, and with a bogey six on hole 15. He played the second loop in 34, to take a one-stroke lead.

Twelve clubs from around the UAE were represented in the field and were joined by overseas entries from both the UK and the Swedish Golf Federation. The play was from the Black and Blue tees playing at 7,164 yards and a par 72.

Chasing Larsson is Hoshi Yadav (Trump International Golf Club) who shot a level par 72 while in sole third place on 73 was James Baxter, representing the Centurion Club in England.

Current EGF Men’s Order of Merit leader, 20-year-old Jonathan Selvaraj (TIGC) shot a two over par 74 to be in tied fourth while senior golfer Steve Kelbrick (TIGC), aged 56, is in the mix alongside Selveraj and three others.

Leading the Net Division on 69 is UAE National, Rashed Emadi (EGF) with a gross 74 off his five handicap and Fredrick Engelhardt (EGF) off his eight handicap.

As many as 40 players beat 80 in the first round, with 25 players on net 75 or better.

Sunday’s second and final round sees the leaders out last.

Leading First Round Scores

Larsson (TEC) 71.

Yadav (TIGC) 72.

Baxter (Centurion Club, Eng) 73.

Kelbrick (TIGC) 74.

Selvaraj (TIGC) 74.

Al Emadi (EGF) 74.

Craig (JGE) 74.