Ladies to show the way in 2024 HH Sheikh Mohammed Endurance Festival

Masa Adnan Tonbakji of Syria aboard El Nize Gamilah won the ride in 2023. - Instagram

Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 5:28 PM

It’s ladies first as the 17th edition of the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival gets underway at the Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salaam on Tuesday with the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup for female riders.

A race of epic proportions, the 110km ride has attracted some of the best endurance riders in the world who will put their skills to the test in tough conditions over a four-loop circuit.

Sponsored by Azizi Developments the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup is the first of four events scheduled for the highly-anticipated endurance festival that culminates on February 24 with the showpiece race, the 160km HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup.

The four-day competition is organised by the Dubai Equestrian Club in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF).

Over the years, the Ladies Ride has produced some enthralling contests and has consistently attracted the top female talent from around the globe who will partner with some of the world's best endurance horses.

The rider is organised to give women a solid sporting platform in which to express themselves.

Major General Dr Mohammad Issa Al Adhab, Member of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Dubai Equestrian Club, who has been the driving force behind endurance racing for several years, said: “I would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his incredible support of this annual festival of endurance riding and for the immense interest shown by him in various equestrian disciplines.

“His vision has driven us to achieve great results in the field of endurance riding and we are honoured to host an event of this calibre in his name.

“The HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup for Ladies sponsored by Azizi Developments is considered one of the best races in the world that targets female riders in our sport and provides them with more racing opportunities. It has achieved great success over the years and has produced some truly epic finishes.” Al Adhab added.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to Azizi Developments, who have been supporting the race for years now. Their commitment towards giving back to the equestrian community is not just seen in endurance racing, but in other disciplines of equestrian sport as well,” said Al Adhab.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, commented: “It is with the greatest pleasure that we sponsor the HH Endurance Cup Festival - Ladies Ride, now for the seventh consecutive year. With the most highly acclaimed and talented women competing, this marks yet another year of impressive, world-leading performances in the 101km endurance race.”

Last year’s Ladies rides was won by Masa Adnan Tonbakji of Syria aboard El Nize Gamilah, owned by the powerful F3 Stables, who clocked a winning time of 3:27:51.

Such was the intensity of the competition during the 2023 renewal that second-placed Milena Mendez of Argentina found herself just a mere second behind in the runner-up spot aboard M7’s Jamal Beauty. Mendez crossed the finish line in a time of 3:27:52.

Tonbakji’s F3 teammate, Buthaina Khalid Al Redha of the UAE, placed third aboard Midland Cooper with 3:27:53 on the timer.

