Khanna wins on The Senior Champions Tour at Al Hamra Golf Club

The former Indian Test cricketer's first assignment will be this month's ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series against Scotland and Canada
The February Monthly event of The Senior Champions Tour (TSCT) took place at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.
The leading score of the day came from Division B winner Ravi Khanna (15) with 37 points.
Ravi shot the equivalent of a gross 86 – highlighted by a front nine of 40, with five pars.
The winner of the Gross Division was Christofer Bagge with a four-birdie 75 that also included a double and a triple.
Vijay Vasu, co-founder of TSCT said: “TSCT is going from strength to strength as we near the end of our 2023 – 24 season. We have a very loyal regular membership – but now is the time to look to expand our membership and encourage all men golfers over 50 years of age and ladies over 40 years old residents in the UAE to look at our offering.
“It is targeted at like-minded golfers with Official Handicaps, who wish to mix golf with networking – hence we play on Wednesdays throughout the UAE over our season.”
The next event of The Senior Champions Tour is on 10th April 2024 at Jumeirah Golf Estates over the Fire course. For further information Visit: www.tsct.ae
Results (Stableford)
Division A
A. Theron (9) 36.
Division B
R. Khanna (15) 37.
Ladies
S. Kaur (27) 27.
Guests
G. Alsaleh (10) 33.
Gross
C. Bagge 75.
Super Seniors
S, Mahmood (19) 35.
The former Indian Test cricketer's first assignment will be this month's ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series against Scotland and Canada
Joshua Grenville-Wood, who is a UAE passport holder, is playing under the country’s flag at the International Series Oman
The number 1 team in the world laid down a clear marker as the team to beat in their home race
Afzal Basira defeated Rajgan Cricket Club by 26 runs to claim the crown
First victory for the Thai golfer since her Major win as a rookie at the 2021 ANA Inspiration on the LPGA
Dubai based Chiara Noja continues her season and is joined in the field by UAE amateurs Jamie Camero and Intissar Rich
The winner qualifies for the regional finals with a round that featured four birdies and an eagle
The 15-time Major winner has played in just five Official PGA Tour events since his February, 2021car crash