Khalaf to lead UAE challenge as Dubai hosts Para Powerlifting World Championships

UAE’s Camero bags Ladies 21 and Under Division as golf great Sir Nick Faldo applauds at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club
Dubai is all set to host the Para Powerlifting World Championships 2023 for the third time in the history of the sport, with Paralympic and World champions to take the centerstage over the next nine days.
Two-time Paralympic champion Mohammed Khamis Khalaf will lead a 15-member home team at the Dubai 2023 Championships that starts with the junior championships from Tuesday.
The Championships, to be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, will have participation of 555 powerlifters from 80 countries vying for glory at the Hilton Al Habtoor City Hotel.
This is the third time Dubai is hosting the World Championships, after 1998 and 2014 Worlds, and this time it will welcome six new nations including Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal making it for the first time.
Meanwhile, Iran will make history with their women players competing first time at a World Championships.
Khalaf, 54, will be joined by his Dubai Club for People of Determination trainee Fahad Mohammed, both competing in men’s up to 97kg, and Adel Shanbih (men’s up to 88kg), besides women lifter Haifa Alnaqbi (women’s up to 67kg) all of whom had won medals at last year’s Dubai 2022 Fazza World Cup.
“I will try to get a new number for myself. This is an important event and I want to put all my focus and power to get a good result. Though it won’t be easy,” said Khalaf, who is expected to be challenged by athletes from Jordan, China and Iran, among others in his category.
ALSO READ:
UAE’s Camero bags Ladies 21 and Under Division as golf great Sir Nick Faldo applauds at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club
Yas Heat's line-up includes Keanu Al Azhari
The Dh500,000 Dubai Creek Mile is the centrepiece of an attractive eight-race card that also features the Group 2 Bani Yas for Purebred Arabians
We have over 14 legends of the game that we brought on as co-owners. It's like Messi and Ronaldo coming together to create a new football league, he said
Events will include top level baseball, tennis, gymnastics, fencing and much more
UAE’s Camero tied second with a round to play at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club
Close to 100 executives from the international airport retail industry will mark the occasion when they compete at two of Dubai’s iconic golf courses
Australian World Cup winner David Warner and Pakistan star Shaheen Shah Afridi will be in action in UAE's IPL-style franchise league