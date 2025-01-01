Kazakhstan end Germany's title defence, US in United Cup semis

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina hits a return against Germany's Laura Siegemund during their women’s singles match at the United Cup. — AFP

Kazakhstan ended Germany's title defence at the United Cup on Wednesday while inaugural champions United States also made the last four beating China in the mixed team tennis tournament.

Elena Rybakina put Kazakhstan ahead with a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 victory over Laura Siegemund in the first match of the tournament's knockout stages.

Germany suffered a blow when world number Alexander Zverev withdrew from the quarterfinal tie with a bicep strain minutes before his match.

His replacement Daniel Masur began well but Alexander Shevchenko prevailed 6-7(5) 6-2 6-2 to give Kazakhstan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie.

Shevchenko significantly cut down on his unforced errors after the first set and asserted himself more in a brilliant comeback.

Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz won their respectively singles matches against their Chinese opponents to put the US in the last four.

Gauff downed an erratic Zhang Shuai 7-6(4) 6-2 to giver her team a perfect start.

The American looked under pressure in the opening set but found a way to get out of trouble before asserting herself.

Gauff made amends for her nine double faults in the match with 14 fewer unforced errors compared to her opponent's 40.

"I felt like, the hard I hit, the harder she was hitting," the 2023 US Open champion said.

"I felt like I couldn't get her on defence. She was playing so aggressive..."

Fritz downed Zhang Zhizhen 6-4 6-4 to clinch the tie for them with the mixed doubles to spare.

Earlier, Iga Swiatek inspired Poland to a 2-1 victory against Czech Republic in Group B that put them into the quarterfinals.

Tomas Machac put the Czech Republic ahead with his 7-5 3-6 6-4 victory against Hubert Hurkacz.