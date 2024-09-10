E-Paper

Kawasaki UAE/Galadari Power Sport partners with DSBK Middle East Championship

Kawasaki UAE/Galadari Power Sport has delivered 10 units of the high-performance Ninja ZX-6R motorcycles to DSBK

by

A Staff Reporter
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is renowned for its track-dominating performance. — Supplied photo
Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 7:32 PM

Kawasaki UAE/Galadari Power Sport announced its official partnership with the prestigious DSBK Middle East Championship, marking a significant milestone in the region’s motorcycle racing scene.

As the official supplier, Kawasaki UAE/Galadari Power Sport has delivered 10 units of the high-performance Ninja ZX-6R motorcycles to DSBK for the upcoming championship season.


The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is renowned for its track-dominating performance, precision handling, and advanced technology, making it the perfect choice for competitive racing.

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing top-tier racing solutions to the best in the sport, and we are proud to support the growth of motorcycle racing in the Middle East," Kawasaki UAE/Galadari Power Sport said in a statement.

