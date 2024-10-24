Junior Dubai Desert Classic returns in 2025 with WAGR Points bonus and exclusive ‘money van’t buy’ experiences

Winner of the 2024 Junior Dubai Desert Classic, Victor Kofod-Olsen (EGC). - Supplied photo

Organizers of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic have announced the return of the much-anticipated Junior Dubai Desert Classic in January 2025, with exciting new developments that mark a significant milestone for the tournament.

For the first time, the event has earned World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) status, adding both prestige and valuable opportunities for the next generation of golfers.

Held in partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), the revamped event will be held from January 10th to 12th, 2025, at the iconic Emirates Golf Club. Open to boys and girls aged 18 and under, the tournament will see a major upgrade.

Competitors will now compete over an extended 54 holes, an increase from the previous 36-hole format. This adjustment elevates the level of competition and offers participants the chance to earn crucial WAGR® points, which could help boost their global amateur rankings.

The WAGR®, administered by the R&A and USGA, tracks the performance of elite amateur golfers worldwide. More than 7,500 players compete in over 6,300 events. By joining the WAGR® ranks, the Junior Dubai Desert Classic offers young players a pathway to international recognition.

Format and course details

The first two rounds will take place under floodlights on the Faldo Course, with the field being cut after 36 holes. The top 40 players will then advance to the final round on the prestigious Majlis Course, just days before the world’s top professionals compete in the 36th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, scheduled for January 16th to 19th.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, shared his enthusiasm about the upcoming event: “We take great pride in nurturing golf’s next generation, so we are delighted that the Junior Dubai Desert Classic’s third edition has secured WAGR status.

“Just like the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, our goal is to gather a top-quality field of young amateurs, competing on a tournament-style course setup at Emirates Golf Club, to give them a taste of what it’s like to play in a world-class event,” Corkill added.

Future Opportunities

The 2024 edition attracted a highly competitive field, with 54 juniors from countries including France, India, Qatar, Sweden, and the UAE. Dubai resident Viktor Kofod-Olsen, who placed third in the inaugural event in 2023, claimed victory with impressive rounds of 71 and 69, narrowly defeating Kartik Singh and Mo Craig.

Reflecting on his win, Kofod-Olsen said: “Winning the Junior Dubai Desert Classic was an incredible experience. Playing under Tour conditions with challenging rough was something special. To be crowned champion at my home club made it even more meaningful.”

Exclusive prizes.

In addition to the coveted trophy, juniors will compete for a range of exclusive prizes and unique experiences. These include invitations to prestigious events such as the Faldo Series Grand Final, the Shubhankar Sharma Junior Series Final, and the JAGA Grand Final.