Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League a big success

Champions League: 'This is life', says Mbappe after being denied dream PSG farewell by Dortmund
Sad end to an era as the French star's final European act goes against the script as the German underdogs fashion out victory
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) concluded the expanded 2024 season of the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League with a finals event that was attended by NBA legends and champions Julius Erving and Jason Williams.
The 2024 Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, which started in January, reached more than 1,300 youth from schools across Abu Dhabi, and for the first time, Al Ain.
“It’s been amazing to come out here to Abu Dhabi for the first time and see how months of hard work for these kids has resulted in an awesome finals event,” said NBA legend Jason Williams.
“I would have loved to have had an opportunity like this when I was growing up, so it feels great to work with the NBA to help inspire the next generation of basketball players.”
Jr. NBA programming has reached more than 11,000 youth in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain since 2022.
The Jr. NBA, the league’s global youth basketball program for boys and girls, teaches the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game – teamwork, respect, determination and community – at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents.
During the 2022-23 season, the Jr. NBA collectively reached 50,000 youth in 28 countries across Europe and the Middle East.
Sad end to an era as the French star's final European act goes against the script as the German underdogs fashion out victory
'My kids' hero is Ronaldo' now I hope it's me' said the 2024 World Snooker Champion after his opponent Jones lost the first seven frames of the best of 35 frames contest
The units are equipped to transform residences into golfing sanctuaries while eradicating the limitations of weather, seasonality and tee times
When the Paris opening ceremony begins on July 26, it will be the first time the city has played host for a century after previous editions in 1924 and 1900
This decision to invite players outside of the top 100 has precedents which is an interesting initiative to watch
Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Qahtani meets Morocco's Taha Bendaoud in the main event
The NBA Abu Dhabi Games will feature 17-time champions Boston Celtics and defending champions Denver Nuggets in October
The winner leaves the Montgomerie in a hurry due to work obligations after shooting a tournament-winning 43 Stableford points